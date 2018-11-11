Another route to recovery: Big Island crews complete emergency road to Pohoiki

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Big Island, recovery efforts for the Kilauea eruption hit a milestone this week.
The emergency road connecting Highway 137 to Pohoiki and other areas isolated by lava was completed earlier this week, according to the Hawaii Tribune Herald.
The two-lane road will serve as an emergency access route for residents in the area, who were isolated by the Kilauea lava flows.
The road was built by paving over the hardened lava flow.
Despite the progress, officials say access to the road Isaac Hale Beach Park is still a ways off because the park needs to be inspected to make sure it is safe for visitors.
This means drivers will not yet be provided access to the road or surrounding area until it is deemed safe.
Meanwhile, crews will be installing new signs, guardrails and road markings along the access route.
