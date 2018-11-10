Waipahu defeats Iolani, 20-19; will face Hilo for DI state title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It took a second half comeback, but Waipahu took down Iolani tonight 20-19 in a back-and-forth war to set up a DI state title showdown against Hilo.
Waipahu took an early 7-0 lead courtesy of a ___ touchdown reception but Iolani would answer back with a field goal. Before the Marauders knew what hit them, Iolani took a 190-7 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, however, Waipahu’s defense stood tall and made plays when it needed to.
The star of the show for Waipahu was safety Deacon Kapea, who tallied three second half interceptions to set up Waipahu in good field position after each return. However, self-imposed penalties made life difficult for the Marauders as they mounted their comeback, committing over 200 yards in penalties on the night.
Nevertheless, Waipahu running back Alfred Failauga carried the offense downfield with a whopping 35 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown.
With the win, Waipahu will take on Hilo in the DI state championship game after the Vikings took care of business against Maui for the second-straight season, 35-24. Hilo and Waipahu will go head-to-head on Saturday, November 24th at Aloha Stadium.
