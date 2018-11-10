From the Valley to the Summit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -From an early age, it was clear Sama Paama was different.
Kaimuki Bulldogs head coach David Tautofi recalls one of the first times he saw Paama on a football field.
"First time the kid jumps on the sled and literally lifts me off the ground to where I'm going to fall," he said. "It was from there I was thinking, ‘Wow, this kid is special.’”
The 6-foot-four, 355-pound senior is currently one of the most highly-recruited players in the state. But Paama’s journey to the top of the prep football world pales in comparison to what he has already overcome.
"I grew up just a boy from the Valley," Paama said. "It was tough, but all the older kids they looked out for us young guys. Iit's the struggle so you just gotta live with it."
Paama was raised by his mother. Family and football oftentimes served as a means of keeping him away from some of the situations that his surroundings provided.
"That was the nature of the valley. Some kids they don't even go school I just took the right path because God had a different plan for me," he said.
Paama's faith in the church would ultimately lead him to discover a new passion outside of the game of football.
"Music is like a big part of my life," said Paama. "Growing up in church, my family always singing so it became second nature to me."
Earlier this year, Paama committed to the University of Washington where he will attend next Fall.
To watch Sama's journey from the Valley to the PAC-12 is something Tautofi hopes will inspire others within their community.
“I think he’s going to be an inspiration to many,” Tautofi said. “He is an inspiration and his story is a testimony that’s going to be something that’s going to bless other people too hear some of the things this guy has overcome and continues to overcome.”
