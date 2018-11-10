Trees blocking Hana Highway as heavy rain pummels Maui; flood advisory posted

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Radar is showing heavy rain hitting parts of Maui Saturday afternoon, prompting forecaster to issue a flood advisory for the island.
From noon to 1 p.m., radar showed spots of heavy rain and instability as a front moves down the island chain.
State transportation officials said that downed trees blocked Hana Highway in both directions near mile marker 12.5. Crews are en route to the location to clear the road. Around 1:15 p.m., state officials said one lane had been cleared.
The flood advisory for the island means flooding conditions are likely. Conditions may change throughout the day.
The advisory is currently slated to last until 5 p.m.
This story will be updated.
