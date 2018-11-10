Tracking a weak front for your Aloha Saturday

We are tracking heavy pockets of rain ahead of a cold front. As of 10:35 pm on Friday, a flood advisory was issued for windward Oahu. This is round four of heavy rain for the Koolau mountains within the last 36-hours. The advisory was then upgraded to a flash flood warning at 11:30 pm. The warning is up through 2:15 am and may be extended into Saturday morning for Oahu before the front moves to Molokai and Lanai. Then eventually off towards the east.