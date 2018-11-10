Tracking a weak front for your Aloha Saturday

We are tracking heavy pockets of rain ahead of a cold front. As of 10:35 pm on Friday, a flood advisory was issued for windward Oahu. This is round four of heavy rain for the Koolau mountains within the last 36-hours. The advisory was then upgraded to a flash flood warning at 11:30 pm. The warning is up through 2:15 am and may be extended into Saturday morning for Oahu before the front moves to Molokai and Lanai. Then eventually off towards the east.
The front itself isn’t a substantial rainmaker, but the instability ahead of it has produced impressive rainfall rates. By Saturday late morning into the afternoon, it will be located over Maui County and then what’s left of it will impact parts of northern Hawaii Island.
This front is associated with a gale force low that is parked well north of the island chain (just south of the Aleutian Islands). This strong low pressure system is going to delivery big waves our way for north and west facing shores. A high surf advisory is currently up and waves along the north shore can climb up to 15 feet. Make sure to check in with Ocean Safety beach alerts before heading to the shore.
Behind the front, we will be left with cool north-northeast winds. This will bring our morning temperatures down to the 60s in some spots. That may mean an extra blanket, because that is cool for Hawaii’s standards.
Wishing you and your ohana a wonderful weekend in Hawaii Nei.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.