Teen in critical condition after being hit on Vineyard Blvd.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning following a pedestrian accident.
Honolulu police say the 15-year-old boy was struck near the intersection of Vineyard Blvd. and Pua Lane. It happened just before 6:30 a.m.
He was hit by a small size SUV, police said.
The teen was reportedly not in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.
Vineyard Blvd. was temporarily closed as police investigated. All lanes have since reopened.
Other details are limited. The investigation is ongoing.
