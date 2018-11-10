Ta’amu’s day through the air not enough as Ole Miss falls to Texas A&M, 38-24

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ole Miss was no match for Texas A&M as the Rebels lost 38-24 in a crucial SEC showdown.
Ole Miss signal-caller and former Pearl City standout Jordan Ta'amu threw for an impressive 373 yards on 22-of-35 passing and a score. He did, however, fumble the ball in the second quarter.
The Rebels offense failed to establish a consistent running attack to keep its offense on the field as leading rusher Isaiah Woullard could only manage 64 yards on 16 carries.
The Aggies were able to score at will in the second half, led by running back Trayveon Williams who carried the rock 31 times for 236 yards and a touchdown.
Ta’amu also scored a rushing touchdown on the game, but his impressive game in the box score did not manufacture enough points for one of the SEC’s most prolific offenses. Ole Miss went 1-of-11 on third down attempts including one score on four red zone trips.
The Rebels fall to 5-5 on the season and are still in play for bowl eligibility. As for Ta’amu, he currently has 3,375 passing yards, 23 total touchdowns (17 passing, three rushing) and five interceptions.
Ole Miss will take on another SEC opponent in Vanderbilt next Saturday.
