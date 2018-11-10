Rainbow Warriors outclass Portland, 82-64

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team started its 2018-2019 campaign off on on the right foot with an 82-64 victory tonight against Portland at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Led by Zigmars Raimo’s career-high 17 points and eight rebounds, the ‘Bows were able to open up the game in the second half after taking a 36-34 lead into halftime.
Alongside Raimo, Brocke Stepteau tallied 16 points and four assists, Jack Purchase poured in 15 points and five assists while Eddie Stansberry made his Warrior debut, draining four three-pointers for 12 points off the bench.
Sophomore Samuta Avea also scored 10 points while grabbing seven boards.
On the night, the Warriors found success from the perimeter, scoring 11 three-pointers. Hawaii also took care of the basketball, committing just nine turnovers juxtaposed to Portland’s 14.
As a team, the ‘Bows shot 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from deep but did struggle at the line, shooting 11-of-31 for 64 percent from the charity stripe.
Marcus Shaver Jr. led Portland with 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting but committed five turnovers throughout the game.
With the win, Hawaii will look to keep this momentum going into Saturday night’s matchup against DII opponent Humboldt State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT.
