Milton leads No. 12 UCF to 35-26 win over Navy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - McKenzie Milton led UCF to a hard-fought 35-24 win over Navy earlier today, improving the Knights winning streak to 22-straight games dating back to last season.
Milton had an efficient day under center for UCF, completing 17-of-31 throws for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The former Mililani Trojan star also ran for 62 yards on seven carries and a score.
Through eight games this season, Milton has thrown for 21 touchdowns while rushing for another eight. He has thrown for 2,309 yards and rushed for 285.
In the second quarter against Navy, Milton also made some history by passing former Knights quarterback Daunte Culpepper for most rushing yards by a quarterback in program history.
UCF entered this week’s College Football Playoff rankings at No. 12, unchanged from the previous week despite being undefeated on the season at 9-0.
The Knights’ remaining schedule including games against Cincinnati (8-1) and USF (7-2).
