Haleakala National Park needs volunteers to remove invasive plants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halekala National Park is looking for volunteers.
The park needs people to join Waele ma Haleakala, a twice monthly invasive plant removal project.
As part of the project, young pine trees and other small invasive plants are taken from the summit.
The project is held on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Volunteers get a free Hawaii Tri-Park Pass after 12 volunteer hours. The one-year pass covers admission to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Puuhonua o Honaunau National Historic Site, and Haleakala National Park.
Volunteers will also receive a volunteer t-shirt.
The next volunteer project is set for Nov. 17.
The deadline to sign up for that is 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
Grab a spot by contacting the Pacific Whale Foundation at 249-8811.
