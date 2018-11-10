NFL quarterback Drew Brees called Hawaii’s first female quarterback. The message: He admires her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last season, McKinley High School quarterback Alexandria Buchanan made history as the first female to start as quarterback for a varsity team in state history.
She also helped guide the Tigers to their first win in four years, becoming the first female quarterback in Hawaii to ever throw a touchdown pass.
But in 2018, her first season as a starter was cut short after she broke her collarbone on a sack.
As she recovered from her injury with the mindset of returning stronger than ever next season, she was given the surprise of a lifetime by NFL quarterback Drew Brees.
“I admire everything that you’ve accomplished thus far, and just know that you’re gonna come back stronger from this injury, and next year you’re going to accomplish great things,” he said.
Brees, in association with Bleacher Report’s B/Real project, FaceTimed Buchanan and offered encouragement to the Tigers signal-caller. NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, B/Real Chair of the Board, also got in touch with the Los Angeles Clippers to help in the project.
B/Real is a new series from Bleacher Report that has all-star athletes meet real-life heroes to make “life-changing moments.”
