Pain so excruciating, you want to die: A Big Island who doctors suspect has ‘suicide disease’ seeks relief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Big Island father has been hospitalized on Oahu more than two weeks after a mysterious illness gave him crippling pain in one of his legs.
So far nothing seems to ease his suffering.
Doctors now suspect he may have a rare condition nicknamed the “suicide disease.”
The condition is officially known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. It involves a malfunction of the nervous system. The pain associated with the disease can be so bad patients often prefer to die.
From his bed at the Queen’s Medical Center, Kana Mook described the sensation that’s crippled his left leg.
“Along with the burning pain, it just feels like a lot of needles going from my toes all the way to my thigh,” said Mook.
Last month, the 27-year old went for a check up for a nagging knee injury and doctors put him in the hospital.
Despite various medications and treatment, Mook says nothing’s worked to ease the pain.
“I like to joke around about it, but it weighs on me as the days go by when I can’t get out of this bed,” said Mook.
CRPS is rare condition, with fewer than 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year.
“It’s been really hard,” said his wife, Ulu Makuakane.
While she’s been at the hospital with her husband, their two young children have been staying with her parents on Hawaii Island.
Unsure when her husband may be released, the family is looking elsewhere for an official diagnosis.
“We’ve researched a lot of places on the mainland cause here resources are limited for him,” Makuakane said.
The goal is to get Mook to the Neurological Relief Center in Arkansas in hopes they’ll be able to find a treatment that works.
“A cure, you know to straighten my leg. Walk. Get out of this bed. Get out of the hospital. That’s my main thing,” said Mook.
With medical bills piling up, the family has set up a GoFundMe page.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.