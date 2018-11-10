Calling all Kikaida fans! Shirokiya to host special meet and greet this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is invited to meet one of Hawaii’s favorite Japanese superheroes, Kikaida at Shirokiya Japan Village Walk this weekend.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet the hero along with the original ‘Jiro’, actor Ban Daisuke for a free autograph and photo session.
Kids of all ages are invited to don their Halloween costumes one last time for the meet and greet. Organizers say costumes with weapons or weapon-like items won’t be allowed.
The event will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Shirokiya, located on the ground level of Ala Moana Shopping Center.
There will be games, giveaways and free balloons for attendees. The public is also invited to check out the new selection of T-shirts, caps, posters, and more. Generation Kikaida DVDs and other merchandise will be specially priced for a one-day only sale at Shirokiya.
