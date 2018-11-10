A 15-acre beachfront compound on Kauai is now Hawaii’s priciest single-family home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In May 2017, the 15-acre Balinese-inspired compound on Kauai’s north shore known as Hale 'Ae Kai went on the market for $70 million.
It didn’t turn out selling for that, but the final price tag was still record-breaking.
On Friday, news broke that the six-bedroom, eight-bath home had sold for $46.1 million. (If you tried to get a mortgage on that sale price, incidentally, you’d be paying a cool $250,000 a month.)
That makes it the most expensive single-family home in Hawaii.
The previous record-holder: A home on Maui that sold in 2015 for $41.7 million.
The Kauai property boasts a 9,000 square-foot living area and working palm, coconut and citrus farm. The lot also has four pavilions, a media room, a gym and other amenities.
The Kilauea home has been rented for as much $18,000 a night during the holidays, not counting the $20,000 security deposit or the $1,600 cleaning fee.
