Vandals damage Big Island park, closing it for $12K repairs

BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waimea Park Bandstand on the Big Island is closing because of vandalism to its bathroom and outside area.
Hawaii County officials say repairs will cost about $12,000 to repair the damage to the Waimea Park Bandstand.
Plumbers just replaced the toilets and sinks in the bathroom in October, but early Thursday morning someone destroyed the toilets and sinks in the bathroom.
Vandals also damaged the outside water fountain and storage lockers.
If you have any information, please call Hilo police.
