Tracking a weak front Friday into Saturday

As we head into Friday morning, parts of the Garden Isle will be waking up to rain as the tail end of a front moves over the island chain from west to east. It will bring periods of rain along the front and heavy pockets. The rain will move eastward sliding over Oahu Friday night and then Maui County on Saturday and lastly nearing Hawaii Island Saturday night. Rain totals will be between 1/2″ to 1″ with higher amounts near mauka locations. Behind the front we will be left with northerly winds. This will means cooler, drier air. Expect a fairly cool, crisp Sunday morning (at least for Hawaii’s standards). As we head into Veteran’s Day, our high pressure fan will dominate the forecast and bring back our classic trade winds.