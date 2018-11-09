Ta’amu not getting credit he deserves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For all the hype and fanfare surrounding Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there’s another Hawaii native in the SEC who should not be forgotten about.
Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, a former Pearl City High School standout, has been pacing the SEC in two major passing categories this season. Ta’amu sits at No. 1 in passing yards with 3,001 and most completions with 204.
While it should be pointed out that Ta’amu has thrown the ball 120 more times than Tagovailoa, his completion percentage of 64.97 ranks fifth in the conference. For comparison sake, Tagovailoa has completed 68.04 percent of his throws this season.
Just two weeks ago, Ta’amu was at least third in every major passing category in the SEC.
Ta’amu has thrown 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season with a passer rating of 158.88. While Ta’amu’s touchdown-interception marks might not jump off the page, his efficiency as a passer certainly does.
The senior signal-caller ranks 15th in the country in passer rating ahead of the likes of Michigan quarterback and former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson (157.1) and another Hawaii native, UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (157.0).
On the ground, Ta’amu has proven to be a capable dual-threat as well. Entering Saturday’s game against Texas A&M, Ta’amu has rushed for 362 yards on 93 attempts, scoring five touchdowns through nine games.
Ta’amu might not have his named called at the season for any individual awards, but his numbers justify his spot among the elite quarterbacks in college football.
