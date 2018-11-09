State workers to remove trees infected with Rapid Ohia Death on Big Island

HONOKAA (HawaiiNewsNow) - State workers are planing to remove infected ohia trees from the Kalopa State Recreation Area next week.
In July, officials tested samples from six trees in the region and found that five of them had the most aggressive fungus associated with Rapid Ohia Death.
Crews will install stations to clean boots at trail heads to prevent the spread of the disease.
Each station will have brushes and 70 percent rubbing alcohol for people to use to clean their shoes, which will help prevent the disease from spreading.
Also, crews will use a life to remove the infected and dead trees from Kalopa. If necessary, they may remove trees from other areas.
DLNR detected ROD in Kapola using digital mobile sketch mapping, which is an aerial mapping technique that is used four times a year to check if the disease has spread.
Officials say Rapid Ohia Death has affected about 135,000 acres on the Big Island.
A less severe form of the disease has also been detected in an isolated area on Kauai.
