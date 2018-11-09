State to install water bottle filling stations at parks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanks to a federal grant, the state is installing water bottle filling stations at 15 state parks over the next three years.
The goal: To reduce the use of throwaway plastic water bottles.
The $100,000 NOAA grant also includes money for signage, the creation of an educational video, and a social media campaign.
“State Parks is excited to be able to play a role in helping to reduce plastic debris by providing these water bottle filling stations," said Curt Cottrell, DLNR state parks administrator.
“With over 11 million people using our parks annually, we have the potential to change behavior and make a difference in the use of single-use water bottles statewide.”
Right now, the state only has one water bottle filling station at a park ― the Diamond Head State Monument.
