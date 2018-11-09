Ready for another major concert? Rapper Cardi B to perform at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning rapper Cardi B is coming to the islands next month!
She’s one of the hottest names in music right now and she will be performing at Aloha Stadium on Dec. 27th alongside legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and the band Sublime with Rome.
The rapper has won numerous awards including: three American Music Awards, a Billboard Music award, three MTV Video Music awards and more.
Joining Cardi B on stage will also be some surprise guests, according to concert officials.
This is the fourth major concert to be announced this year at Aloha Stadium.
Other major concerts include Bruno Mars, the Eagles, and Guns N Roses.
Tickets go on sale next week Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.
