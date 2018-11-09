Rainbow Wahine open season 0-2 after 58-57 loss to San Diego State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With today’s 58-57 loss to San Diego State on the road, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team has now lost it’s first two games by a combined two points.
"I'm incredibly pleased with our effort and our fourth quarter was outstanding," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "But you look at how we ended our first half; it was a lot like how we ended our first half against Pepperdine. We had too many turnovers, and today we didn't hit our free throws."
Hawaii took the lead at 57-56 under 90 seconds left in the game, but allowed its opposition to score the go-ahead basket in the dying seconds of the game as Tea Adamas put the Aztecs up 58-57 on a two-point jumper.
For the first time since 2016, the ‘Bows have started their season 0-2.
Forward Makenna Woodfolk led the Wahine in scoring with 16 points, hitting 5-of-11 from the floor while guard Julissa Tago tallied 13 points. However, 12 of Tago’s 13 points all came in the first half, leaving Hawaii looking for other options on offense.
"I'm not happy with losing," Beeman said. "But I feel different with this team compared to last season when we lost. We are making adjustments, and we are fighting. We have to keep improving, and we need to get healthy.
Hawaii will have an opportunity this weekend to clinch its first win of the season as the team takes on San Diego on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. HT.
