Man who sexually assaulted child could be freed on technicality

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai man convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old may be freed because his indictment didn’t say he knew they weren’t married.
Roy Rita denied the charges against him, but was found guilty in 2003.
He’s served 15 years of a 20-year sentence.
The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday his indictment was faulty because it didn’t state that he knew he was not married to the girl or that he acted intentionally, knowingly or recklessly.
Rita’s attorney says he will be brought back to Kauai for a hearing and potentially released — or face a whole new trial.
