Magic 8 Ball, Uno and pinball: 2018 inductees into National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC/CNN) – “Signs point to yes” – that’s what the Magic 8 Ball would’ve said Wednesday if you’d asked, “Will you finally be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame?”
The future-telling device was joined by the card game Uno and pinball, the precursor to modern video games, when they became the 2018 inductees in a ceremony Thursday.
Formidable competitors to the trio included Masters of the Universe action figures, Chutes and Ladders, American Girl dolls and even chalk.
The new inductees represent the voice of the people, because this was the first year that fans got to vote on their favorite toys.
The Hall of Fame is located at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, NY.
Only 68 toys have been inducted. This was the Magic 8 Ball’s seventh nomination.
