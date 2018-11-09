Honolulu Zoo holds it breath for Japanese giant salamander babies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is celebrating some baby news.
Or, soon-to-be babies — if they actually hatch.
The facility said that a Japanese giant salamander at the zoo has laid eggs and a male has fertilized them.
It’s the first time that a Japanese giant salamander has produced eggs in captivity outside of Japan.
“It is an honor to have the Japanese giant salamanders at the Honolulu Zoo and to be part of the conservation program,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos.
“We are very pleased to have gotten this far in the breeding program. Even if these eggs are not successful we are proud of our staff’s accomplishments in getting the animals to feel comfortable in their habitat to breed, and at a very early age for these animals.”
The Honolulu Zoo received three Japanese giant salamanders from Hiroshima, Japan in 2015. At the facility: Two females — 13-year-old Panda and 13-year-old Maru — and one male, 11-year-old Peace.
Peace and Panda are the breeding pair, and share a tank.
Japanese giant salamanders are the second-largest salamanders in the world — they can get up to 5 feet long — and are endemic to Japan. Their populations are declining and they are considered near-threatened.
If the zoo’s salamander eggs continue to develop, they’ll hatch in early December.
