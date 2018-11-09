HFD graduates 42 new firefighters after months of intense training

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for the 42 members of the Honolulu Fire Department’s 104th recruit class.
They graduated Thursday night, after more than 1,200 hours of training and instruction that started in April.
The new firefighters also had to pass a grueling physical fitness test, where they must be able to carry up to 70 pounds of protective clothing and equipment.
The graduation was held at the Hawaii Okinawa Center’s Legacy Ballroom.
