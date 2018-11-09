DOH confirms 2 additional cases of rat lungworm disease on Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two additional Big Island residents, including a toddler, are the latest cases of rat lungworm disease, the Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed.
The two cases bring the statewide total to seven confirmed cases in 2019 making the two infected people the fourth and fifth individuals sickened by the disease on the Big Island.
DOH officials say a toddler from East Hawaii became sick in October and was sent to the hospital.
A first round of testing did not reveal the disease, but after a second round of testing it was confirmed that the child was infected with rat lungworm disease.
The toddler is now on Oahu for care and case management as DOH investigators continue to study the patient and determine the source of infection.
Meanwhile, the other confirmed case invovles a West Hawaii adult contracted a mild form of the disease and has since recovered from the illness.
Investigators closed the case, but were unable to determine the source of the illness.
“We can reduce the risk of rat lungworm disease by taking precautions to safely eliminate rats, slugs and snails in our communities," said Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. "Keeping our young children away from these harmful vectors as well as thoroughly washing all produce before consuming it is crucial.”
DOH recommends the following practices to prevent contracting the disease:
- Control snail, slug and rat populations around homes, gardens and farms. Get rid of these vectors safely by clearing debris where they might live and also using traps and baits.
- Always wear gloves for safety when working outdoors.
- Inspect, wash and store produce in sealed containers, regardless of whether it came from a local retailer, farmer’s market or backyard garden.
- Wash all fruits and vegetables under clean, running water to remove any tiny slugs or snails and pay special attention to leafy greens.
For more information about rat lungworm disease and how to avoid it,
