Cold front approaching, showers and breezy winds ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shear line northwest of Kauai will move over Kauai Friday morning and push south of the Big Island on Sunday. A new high will build east behind the front. Showery low clouds ahead of the shear line are expected to reach Kauai tomorrow morning. These showers will move across Oahu Friday night, across Maui County on Saturday and across the Big Island of Hawaii Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Locally strong north northeast winds will spread over the islands behind the shear line. There will be cooler, drier air behind the shearline, so rainfall will subside.