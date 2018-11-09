Cold front approaching, showers and breezy winds ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shear line northwest of Kauai will move over Kauai Friday morning and push south of the Big Island on Sunday. A new high will build east behind the front. Showery low clouds ahead of the shear line are expected to reach Kauai tomorrow morning. These showers will move across Oahu Friday night, across Maui County on Saturday and across the Big Island of Hawaii Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Locally strong north northeast winds will spread over the islands behind the shear line. There will be cooler, drier air behind the shearline, so rainfall will subside.
The current NNW swell is expected to hold through Friday. A larger short to mid period N swell is expected to move in Friday and may bring near advisory surf to north facing shores over the weekend. As this swell slowly fades in the ensuing days, a small NW swell with a 15 second period will reach our shores on Monday. A larger NNW swell will be possible Tuesday that may warrant another high surf advisory for at least the north facing shores.
A small south-southwest swell is providing a slight increase in surf across south facing shores today. A larger and very long period southwest swell is expected to fill in late Friday, peak Saturday at heights around the summer average and gradually decline early next week.
