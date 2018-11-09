Appeals court puts youth climate change lawsuit on hold

The constitutional climate lawsuit was brought by 21 young Americans in 2015 and is supported by Our Children's Trust. Trial was supposed to have begun in federal court in Eugene, Oregon, in late October but was delayed when the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily put the trial on hold. Then, on Nov. 2, the Supreme Court declined to stop the lawsuit but told the Trump administration that the government can still petition a lower court to dismiss the case as the government had asked the high court to do.