Agents bust alleged shark fin smuggling ring at Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About a dozen men were arrested by federal authorities Thursday morning as they tried to board a Philippines Airlines flight at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The shark fins were in their suitcases, sources say.
There were so many suspects, a tour bus had to be used to transport them all to the Federal Detention Center.
HNN watched as their passports were taken and the men, still wheeling luggage, boarded the bus.
The men all work on fishing vessels and are from Indonesia. They requested translators for their interview with federal agents.
They are all scheduled to make their first court appearances Friday.
In 2010, Hawaii became the first state to ban the transport and trade of shark fins, which are often used to make shark fin soup, a delicacy and a symbol of status in China.
