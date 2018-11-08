Tagovailoa, Milton named as Davey O’Brien Award semi finalists

Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,361 yards, 27 touchdowns and one interception while completing 68 percent (132-of-194) of his passes in just nine games. He’s also rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. In six games against SEC competition, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns with one interception for an efficiency rating of 204.67. Against LSU, the sophomore from Hawaii threw two touchdown passes and ran one in from 44 yards out.