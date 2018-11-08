Tagovailoa, Milton named as Davey O’Brien Award semi finalists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After putting the country on notice with an impressive 29-0 victory over LSU on the road, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,361 yards, 27 touchdowns and one interception while completing 68 percent (132-of-194) of his passes in just nine games. He’s also rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. In six games against SEC competition, Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns with one interception for an efficiency rating of 204.67. Against LSU, the sophomore from Hawaii threw two touchdown passes and ran one in from 44 yards out.
Another Hawaii native was also listed as a semi finalist for the award as UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton is in the running for the honor.
Milton has thrown for 2,109 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions but also has 223 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Milton has led UCF to another undefeated start and the Knights are currently ranked #12 in the country.
Milton, a junior, led UCF to a 52-40 win over Temple this past weekend with 312 passing yards and four total scores (three passing, one rushing).
2018 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalists
- Ian Book, Notre Dame
- Mason Fine, North Texas
- Ryan Finley, NC State
- Jake Fromm, Georgia
- Will Grier, West Virginia
- Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
- Justin Herbert, Oregon
- D’Eriq King, Houston
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- Jordan Love, Utah State
- Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State
- McKenzie Milton, UCF
- Gardner Minshew, Washington State
- Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
- Shea Patterson, Michigan
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
