Stretch of Kuhio Hwy. damaged by floods to remain closed until 2019

The cost to reopen the highway is around $100M.

This is one of the bridges that needs to be repaired before a stretch of Kuhio Highway can reopen. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 8, 2018 at 9:47 AM HST - Updated November 8 at 10:16 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stretch of Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha damaged by heavy floods will not be open until next year

The repairs were expected to be finished this fall, but officials say in order to bring in heavy equipment, they first have to repair the Waioli, Waipa and Waikoko Stream bridges.

All of those bridges are more than 100 years old.

Repairs to the bridges are expected to be finished in spring of 2019.

The total cost to reopen the highway is about $100 million and will mostly be covered by the federal government.

