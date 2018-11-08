Schools near stadium adjust schedules to prepare for Bruno Mars concert gridlock

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Radford High will end the school day early on Thursday to ensure students and parents aren’t stuck in Bruno Mars concert traffic.
The schedule will also allow for on-campus parking for event-goers.
Radford High said it will end the day at 12:45 p.m., instead of the normal 2:10 p.m.
The parking lot at the school will open to concert goers at 3:30 p.m.
Nearby Makalapa Elementary, meanwhile, will end its day at 2 p.m. Thursday as usual. But parents are being asked to pick up their children by 2:30 p.m.
All after-school activities at both schools have been canceled.
Aloha Stadium officials have urged people to prepare for bumper-to-bumper traffic Thursday associated with the concert. Mars will also perform on Saturday and Sunday.
