Schools near stadium adjust schedules to prepare for Bruno Mars concert gridlock

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Bruno Mars performs onstage at 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images ) (Frederick M. Brown)
November 7, 2018 at 2:19 PM HST - Updated November 7 at 2:19 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Radford High will end the school day early on Thursday to ensure students and parents aren’t stuck in Bruno Mars concert traffic.

The schedule will also allow for on-campus parking for event-goers.

Radford High said it will end the day at 12:45 p.m., instead of the normal 2:10 p.m.

The parking lot at the school will open to concert goers at 3:30 p.m.

[ Even if you’re not going to see Bruno Mars, you might get stuck in the traffic ]

Nearby Makalapa Elementary, meanwhile, will end its day at 2 p.m. Thursday as usual. But parents are being asked to pick up their children by 2:30 p.m.

All after-school activities at both schools have been canceled.

Aloha Stadium officials have urged people to prepare for bumper-to-bumper traffic Thursday associated with the concert. Mars will also perform on Saturday and Sunday.

