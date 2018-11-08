Missed your chance to score Bruno Mars concert tickets? More are now available!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Missed your chance to snag tickets to Bruno Mars' trio of concerts in Hawaii? Well, you still have a chance because more tickets have just been released.
Promoters announced Thursday morning — the day of Mars' first of three concerts— that additional tickets are now available online at Ticketmaster and at the Aloha Stadium box office for his previously sold-out shows on Thursday, Nov. 8; Saturday, Nov. 10; and Sunday, Nov. 11.
It’s one of the biggest concerts Hawaii has hosted in more than a decade. Tickets for each show were snatched up quickly, and crowds even lined up outside Aloha Stadium for days to ensure their purchases.
Some 36,000 spectators are expected to pack the stands at each concert. Officials are warning the public to brace for heavy traffic — even if they don’t plan on attending.
