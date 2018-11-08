Mililani’s Gabriel named HI-Five Athlete of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week’s HI Five Athlete of the Week is Mililani Trojans quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Gabriel led the Trojans to the OIA Open Division title with a 27-7 win over Kahuku, throwing for 374 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
On the season, Gabriel has been the most prolific passer in the state, throwing for 3,376 yards, 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has more than a thousand yards more through the air than any other quarterback in the OIA Open Division.
An Army commit, Gabriel’s 37 passing touchdowns also leads the entire state.
Mililani will now take on Campbell on November 16 at Aloha Stadium in an OIA Open Division semi final showdown.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.