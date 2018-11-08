Man pronounced dead after being pulled from Waianae Boat Harbor waters

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews pulled a body from the waters at the Waianae Boat Harbor Wednesday.
Officials say the 54-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water around 11 a.m. by a fisherman. He alerted authorities and rescuers responded shortly after.
Ocean Safety lifeguards brought the man to shore. EMS crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Details surrounding the man’s death have not been released. The man has also not yet been publicly identified.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.