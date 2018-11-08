Honolulu ranks 4th in the nation for high increase in homes with $1M or more price tag

Nearly 20 percent of Honolulu’s housing market is worth $1M or more.

By HNN Staff | November 8, 2018 at 11:05 AM HST - Updated November 8 at 11:06 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu saw one of the largest increases in million-dollar homes in the nation, according to a new study released Thursday.

Real estate website Trulia ranked cities based on the increase in homes worth $1 million or more over the past year.

Honolulu ranked 4th in the nation, with a 3.6 percent increase.

Nearly 20 percent of the city’s housing market is now worth $1 million or more.

The cities that took the top three spots were all in California – San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland.

