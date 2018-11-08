Honolulu man inducted into national hall of fame for his generous blood donations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man was just inducted into a Hall of Fame of a different sorts.
Dustin Guillermo is the first Hawaii resident ever to be inducted into the national Fresenius Kabi Donation Hall of Fame for his blood donations.
He started donating his blood 15 years ago. He was inspired by seeing how other donations helped his grandfather with his weekly dialysis treatments.
“Today, Dustin, a universal donor, is regularly at the center. He recently donated his 88th unit of whole blood and is well on become a double-century donor,” the Fresnius Kabi site said about Guillermo.
“But beyond that, Dustin has become a donation champion, actively recruiting family and friends through social media (and even strangers driving behind him, as his license plates read “DN8 BLD” and “GIV BLD”).”
With a new generation of donors like Dustin, the nation’s patients are in good hands.
The Blood Bank of Hawaii is constantly looking for donors. For more information on how you can save a life, click here.
