Here’s the leadership roles state representatives will take on in the coming legislative session

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii House of Representatives announced the leadership roles for the upcoming legislative session Wednesday.
Select representatives have been assigned to committee chair roles as well as floor leadership positions.
“The House of Representatives has organized in record time. Our new leadership team and committee chairs reflect the diversity of the House and the entire state,” House Speaker Scott Saiki said.
“We know that there are significant policy issues that need to be resolved and our team is prepared to address them in the upcoming legislative session,” Saiki added.
The committee structure has been adjusted to combine related subject areas, focus committee jurisdictions on critical issues, and streamline the hearing process, state officials added.
Below is the break down of the leadership roles representatives will play:
House Speaker: Scott K. Saiki
Vice Speaker: Mark M. Nakashima
Majority Leader: Della Au Belatti
Majority Flood Leader: Dee Morikawa
Assistant Majority Leader: Tom Brower
Majority Whips: Henry J.C. Aquino, Aaron Ling Johanson, Bertrand Kobayashi, Chris Lee, Nicole E. Lowen, Nadine K. Nakamura, Takashi Ohno, Joy A. San Buenaventura, Justin H. Woodson
The committee chair roles are as followed:
- AGRICULTURE: Richard P. Creagan
- CONSUMER PROTECTION & COMMERCE: Roy M. Takumi
- ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & BUSINESS: Angus L.K. McKelvey
- EDUCATION: Justin H. Woodson
- ENERGY & ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION: Nicole E. Lowen
- FINANCE: Sylvia Luke
- HEALTH: John M. Mizuno
- HOUSING: Tom Brower
- HUMAN SERVICES & HOMELESSNESS: Joy A. San Buenaventura
- INTRASTATE COMMERCE: Takashi Ohno
- JUDICIARY: Chris Lee
- LABOR & PUBLIC EMPLOYMENT: Aaron Ling Johanson
- LEGISLATIVE MANAGEMENT: Ty J.K. Cullen
- PUBLIC SAFETY, VETERANS, & MILITARY AFFAIRS: Gregg Takayama
- TRANSPORTATION: Henry J.C. Aquino
- TOURISM & INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS: Richard H.K. Onishi
- WATER, LAND, & HAWAIIAN AFFAIRS: Ryan I. Yamane
Committee member assignments will be announced prior to Opening Day at the Capitol.
