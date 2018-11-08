Hawaiian feather cape to be on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art

The exhibit will run from Nov. 19 to October 2019.

A 19th century red, yellow and black ahu’ula from Hawaii will be on display at New York's premier art museum. (Image: Hillel Purger)
November 8, 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A feathered cape from 19th century Hawaii will soon be on display at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The red, yellow and black ahu’ula is made from i’iwi and o’o bird feathers.

It is one of 30 rare artifacts from across Polynesia that will be on display as part of the Atea: Nature and Divinity in Polynesia exhibit.

Each piece in the exhibit symbolizes the cosmological genealogy.

The exhibit will be on display at MoMA from November 19th until October 2019.

