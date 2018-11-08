‘Go to hell for eternity’: Pearl City man arrested for allegedly sending threatening emails to professors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents have arrested a Pearl City man who allegedly sent more than 140 “bizarre" and threatening emails to his college professors, including messages in which he threatened to kill them.
Neill Ong Tumulac, 26, was arrested around 6 a.m. Wednesday at a home in Pearl City Peninsula and appeared in federal court later in the day.
Tumulac is charged with violating interstate communications laws after he allegedly threatened the lives of two community college instructors in emails while enrolled in their classes.
According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Tumulac allegedly sent messages containing threats, racial, and homophobic slurs to the professors from three email accounts, two of which were from university email addresses.
In various emails, Tumulac allegedly accused the professors of “mental manipulation,” and said, “You should both be arrested[.] If I do not see justice, it will come in the way of war.”
The court documents, which were written and signed by an agent of the Counterterrorism Squad of the FBI Honolulu Field Office, call the emails “bizarre” and “nonsensical.”
“Leave me alone you (expletive). Go to hell for eternity. You are a demon on this planet,” another email said.
One email dated July 17, read, “You will die a painful death[.] You will die in utter misery[.] I guarantee it[.] Your death will be so miserable that you will beg for it to end," the court documents stated.
The period of communication was spread out between Feb. 25 and Oct. 16, 2018.
Other emails were more directly threatening in tone.
“I will murder you and every other (expletive) Italian,” another email Tumulac allegedly sent in August said. “You are going to be murdered. Congrats on your death. Welcome to the afterlife[.] where I rule over you," the court documents said.
Tumulac also alluded to a possible school shooting, obtaining a gun, as well as creating a possible explosive chemical concoction.
On Wednesday, federal agents combed through Tumulac’s Pearl City home for evidence.
Records show that he has been arrested on multiple occasions by Honolulu police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police while he lived in Nevada.
Documents say that during his arrest in Las Vegas, officers located him inside his apartment holding what was described as a sword, slashing the walls of the unit.
Police also found substances believed to be the ingredients for heroin.
Tumulac faces up to five years behind bars if convicted.
