First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds as front gets closer

Our trade wind weather will be interrupted by a cold front that will be moving through the island chain during the early part of the Veterans Day holiday weekend. the overall wind flow will become light from the southeast. But that flow will be blocked by the Big Island, which means we can expect afternoon sea breezes and the chance of pop-up showers for Thursday. The front is expected to bring widespread showers starting with Kauai during the day Friday, then to Oahu and Maui County Friday night and Saturday morning and the Big Island during the day Saturday.
Breezy and cool north-northeasterly winds will follow behind the front. The timetable is still subject to change, but there’s a chance that drier weather should arrive in time for Saturday night’s Bruno Mars concert at Aloha Stadium. Winds will turn more northeasterly, and then easterly, as the upcoming week progresses.
At the beach, we have a small northwest swell that’s boosting wave heights, along with a little bump for south shores. A larger northwest swell could bring advisory level surf over the weekend.
