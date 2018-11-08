First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds as front gets closer

Our trade wind weather will be interrupted by a cold front that will be moving through the island chain during the early part of the Veterans Day holiday weekend. the overall wind flow will become light from the southeast. But that flow will be blocked by the Big Island, which means we can expect afternoon sea breezes and the chance of pop-up showers for Thursday. The front is expected to bring widespread showers starting with Kauai during the day Friday, then to Oahu and Maui County Friday night and Saturday morning and the Big Island during the day Saturday.