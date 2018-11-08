Cold front brings lighter winds, more showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A band of showery low clouds along the front is expected to reach Kauai between midnight and sunrise Friday morning. The frontal cloud band will produce widespread showers as it moves southeast over the islands. The band will move across Oahu Friday night, across Maui County on Saturday and across the Big Island of Hawaii Saturdayk afternoon through Sunday morning.
a series of NW swells impacting the islands through next week. The current small NW swell is expected to hold and gradually veer to the NNW on Friday. A larger short to mid period N swell is expected to move in over the weekend and may bring near advisory surf to north facing shores. As this swell slowly fade in the coming days, a small NW swell with a 15 second period will reach our shores on Monday. A larger NNW swell follows in, arriving about Tuesday night that may warrant a high surf advisory for at least the north facing shores.
A small south-southwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday and linger through Friday, then a slightly larger southwest swell is expected to fill in late Friday, peak Saturday and gradually decline early next week.
