Cold front brings lighter winds, more showers

a series of NW swells impacting the islands through next week. The current small NW swell is expected to hold and gradually veer to the NNW on Friday. A larger short to mid period N swell is expected to move in over the weekend and may bring near advisory surf to north facing shores. As this swell slowly fade in the coming days, a small NW swell with a 15 second period will reach our shores on Monday. A larger NNW swell follows in, arriving about Tuesday night that may warrant a high surf advisory for at least the north facing shores.