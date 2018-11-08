Business Report: U.S. airline service to China

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This morning, Howard talks U.S. airline service to China.
You can fly Hawaiian – directly from Honolulu to Shanghai.
Or take American from Chicago to Shanghai and Beijing (currently suspended); DFW to Shanghai and Beijing; LAX to Shanghai and Beijing.
There’s always United, which can take you from Chicago to Shanghai and Beijing; Newark to Beijing; LAX to Shanghai; SFO to Beijing; SFO to Shanghai (two daily); Washington Dulles to Beijing.
Finally, there’s Delta who can fly you from Detroit to Shanghai and Beijing; Atlanta to Shanghai; LAX to Shanghai; SeaTac to Shanghai and Beijing.
