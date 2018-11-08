After a month, no resolution in sight to strike at 5 Hawaii hotels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A little more than a month has passed since 2,700 Hawaii hotel workers took to the picket lines as part of a strike at five hotels in Waikiki and on Maui.
Local 5 and Kyo-ya are are still negotiating and have been unable to reach an agreement, unlike sister hotel workers in California who have reached a deal.
And so strikers continue to march the streets with signs and noise makers.
Local 5 met with members of the Christian church Thursday at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel. They blessed and shared food, which was donated by local bakeries and restaurants.
