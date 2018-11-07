Yet again, Hawaii sees another year of low voter turnout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -After Tuesday’s general election, Hawaii saw yet another year of low voter turnout.
The final printout from the state Office of Elections showed 398,398 voters cast their ballot, about 52.6 percent of registered voters.
About 223,531 people turned in absentee ballots.
Voter turnout for the general election was higher than the primary election in which 286,041 people cast ballots.
Hawaii typically sees a higher voter turnout during presidential election years. That was the case in 2016 — when voter turnout was 58 percent — and in 2012 — when turnout was 61 percent.
Turnout in 2014 — a non-presidential election year — was similar to this year: The state saw a 52 percent turnout that year.
However, on a national scale, preliminary numbers indicate that voter turnout soared for the 2018 midterm elections. A New York Times estimate shows that 114 million votes were cast in the House compared to 83 million in 2014.
