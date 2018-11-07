‘We have our goals:’ Rainbow Warrior basketball team set to tip off 2018 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Warrior basketball team will kick off the 2018 campaign Friday night against the Portland Pilots as part of the 54th annual Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.
The four-team round robin tournament will run from November 9th to the 11th. The tournament will also feature Humboldt State and North Texas.
This will be the fourth season under head coach Eran Ganot. The team was picked to finish sixth in the Big West Conference; but despite the pre-season polls, Ganot believes this group has good potential for success this season.
“We have our goals, we set our goals,” Ganot said . “I think there is great potential in this group, we wanted to add size, but how quickly can these guys accumulate?”
For senior guard Brocke Stepteau, this will be his final year as a player in the program. In Stepteau’s freshman season, he was a part of the Warrior team that ended up making the NCAA tournament.
He hopes his final season the team can bring the winning mentality back to the program.
“I got to experience that my freshman year," he said. “We just want to get back to our winning ways an reach our maximum potential and get back to the tournament."
Junior forward Zigmars Raimo is poised for a breakout season. He led the Warriors in scoring in the team’s first exhibition game against HPU last week with 20 points and added eight rebounds.
Raimo believes although the team is inexperienced in some areas they have the scorers and length to match-up against anybody that they face.
“We are still a young team,” Raimo said. “We need more games to get the feeling of each other but I think we are on the right track.”
