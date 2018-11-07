Warriors enter bye week looking to improve, not take time off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With just two more opportunities to secure bowl eligibility, the Rainbow Warrior football team understands that things needs to change after four-straight losses.
What frustrated Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich more than just the final score of last Saturday’s 56-17 loss to Utah State was the way his team played.
From dropped passes to miscommunication on all fronts of the offensive side of the ball, the loss showed that despite going 6-1 earlier this season, the Warriors still have a long way to go to become a contender in the Mountain West.
And with time winding down on the season, the bye week offers the best chance for the ‘Bows to fix any problems they have on both sides of the ball, and that thought is not lost on Rolovich and his coaching staff.
“I think they have to get fixed,” Rolovich said after the Utah State loss. “We’re looking at two opportunities to get bowl eligible. And if want to throw in the towel and not try to fix things, I don’t think that's in our job description. I think we gotta continue to coach these guys up and demand excellence from them and continue to get better. But this has been a tough month for them.”
A week off offers the players time to rest and coaches to recruit on the road. But for offensive lineman J.R. Hensley, the bye week does not mean a week off by any stretch of the imagination.
“With or without the bye week, I think the guys aren’t focused on, ‘Oh man, we got a bye week!’ The guys are more focused in on how are we gonna prepare ourselves to beat this next team coming in to Aloha Stadium, expecting for them to win and we need to do something about that,” he said.
Hawaii will return from its bye week on Saturday, November 17th against UNLV at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HT.
