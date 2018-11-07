Wahine volleyball falls to Pepperdine, 3-2

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Pepperdine on the road earlier this evening, losing in five sets (25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-6) in a non-conference showdown.
Despite McKenna Granato’s best efforts, recording her 11th double-double of the season with 12 kills and 11 digs, the ‘Bows fell behind after the first set and had to claw their way back in the second frame.
Hawaii actually led 22-18 in the third set and looked to take control of the match, but they allowed the Waves to score seven-straight points to go up 2-1. The Wahine forced a fifth set with a 25-18 showing in the fourth frame but let Pepperdine run away with it in the fifth, 15-6.
Wahine libero Tita Akiu had 15 digs while Pepperdine’s Hannah Frohling had a match-high 18 kills.
The Wahine will return home and will finish off the regular season with Big West matches against UC Irvine and UC Davis next weekend.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.