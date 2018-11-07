Tua and the Tide top latest College Football Playoff Ranking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest College Football Playoff ranking Alabama still leads the way at No. 1 while Michigan is the newest addition behind Alabama, Clemson, and Notre Dame.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame all sit comfortably in the playoff picture.
The Irish moved up one spot in this week’s rankings after a big win on the road against Northwestern.
Michigan shinned in a beat down of Big Ten rival No. 20 Penn St. which propelled them from No.5 in the rankings to No. 4 this week.
Clemson hung 77 on Louisville this past Saturday to solidify their position behind the Crimson Tide.
Tagovailoa an the Alabama Crimson Tide sent the college football world a message this past weekend in Death Valley as they didn’t surrender a single point, winning on the road 29-0.
Tua and the Tide will next be in action against the 16th ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs this Saturday on CBS.
