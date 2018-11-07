Trades weaken, rain approaching for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy tradewinds will continue to weaken while a front approaches the islands from the northwest during the next couple of days. The front is expected to reach Kauai Friday and continue eastward to the Big Island on Sunday. A new high will build north of the area behind the front. We are expecting slightly lighter trades for Wednesday before becoming slightly southeast over the islands between Wednesday night and Thursday. With this said, we will be in a hybrid mix of afternoon clouds and isolated showers over interior and lee areas of the smaller islands and a trade wind flavor over the windward areas.